Rubioa s late free throws help Minnesota end skid at Indiana

Ricky Rubio made three free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 115-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Minnesota snapped a season-high six-game losing streak by taking its only lead of the quarter.

