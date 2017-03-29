Richardson provides spark as Heat push past Knicks 105-88

But he also got a victory, and at this stage of the season, that's what it's about for the Miami Heat . In the wake of Tuesday's dramatic road victory over the Detroit Pistons in a playoff-race showdown, the Heat arrived Wednesday night to Madison Square Garden emotionally spent, but still with enough left in the tank for a 105-88 victory over the couldn't-be-less-interested New York Knicks .

