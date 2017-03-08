Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers looking at Larry Sanders, several others
Larry Sanders hasn't played in the NBA since December of 2014, but the Cleveland Cavaliers might be on the verge of helping to end that absence. After losing Andrew Bogut to a serious injury less than a minute into his Cavs tenure, the team is once again in the market for a big that can soak up minutes and perhaps make an impact defensively.
