With a 94-86 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the Raptors improved to 44-29 on the season, 10 games up on the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls. With only nine games remaining for both sides, the Raptors can't fall out of the postseason in even the most extreme of scenarios, though it's obviously been unlikely for weeks now.

