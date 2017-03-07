Axel Toupane rejoining Raptors 905
Raptors 905 are set to receive a boost as they finish out their west coast road trip. Axel Toupane is rejoining the team in Santa Cruz today, Raptors Republic has learned, and he is expected to be in the lineup when the club resumes play Wednesday night.
