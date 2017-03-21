Popovich, coaches searching for answers on rest issue

As the godfather of the NBA's modern player rest movement, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has long championed the importance of limiting the wear and tear on players' bodies in order to prolong their careers and increase the chances of deep runs in the postseason. Commissioner Adam Silver has long been sympathetic to Popovich's point of view, acknowledging the science that proves what a difference rest can make.

