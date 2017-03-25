NBA: John Wall has 37 points in Wizards' 127-115 victory over the Cavaliers
Wall scored 18 points in the first quarter, when the Wizards shot 82%, and Washington held on down the stretch to avenge an overtime loss to the NBA champions last month. James, who briefly wore goggles to protect an eye injury suffered Friday night, had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
