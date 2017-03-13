NBA Draft: Reviewing the pre-March Ma...

NBA Draft: Reviewing the pre-March Madness options for the Houston pick

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Lakers' current predicament is likely not what the previous front office had in mind when they looked to inaugurate a new era of Lakers basketball with Luke Walton at the helm and Kobe Bryant moving into the pages of history. The contracts currently binding the Lakers to send sizable payments to Luol Deng's and Timofey Mozgov's bank accounts for the next three years stand in testament to this, as does the front office's unwillingness to trade any of the team's veterans during the past summer for assets, likely viewing those veterans as pieces to support the framework of a team that would not necessarily be good but competitive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb 13 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb 13 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan '17 Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC