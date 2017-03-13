NBA contacts Cavaliers after resting stars, Doc Rivers calls for schedule changes
The marquee Saturday night nationally televised matchup was a bust again, as the Cleveland Cavaliers rested LeBron James and chose not to play Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love as they continue to rehab from injuries. The three are expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but missed the Cavs' 108-78 loss to the Clippers the previous night.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Are phart
|2,120
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
