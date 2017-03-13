NBA contacts Cavaliers after resting ...

NBA contacts Cavaliers after resting stars, Doc Rivers calls for schedule changes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

The marquee Saturday night nationally televised matchup was a bust again, as the Cleveland Cavaliers rested LeBron James and chose not to play Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love as they continue to rehab from injuries. The three are expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but missed the Cavs' 108-78 loss to the Clippers the previous night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Fri Are phart 2,120
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC