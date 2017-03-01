NBA Capsules

NBA Capsules

Goran Dragic scored 23 points, Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers 120-92 on Saturday night. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving sat out for Cleveland, both getting the night off to rest.

