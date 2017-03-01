Luol Deng on being on Lakers' inactive roster: 'I totally understand what we're doing'
The move marked the latest sign on how Lakers coach Luke Walton has accelerated his shift toward developing his young players. It also marked the latest sign of the Lakers' stock plummeting on reserve forward Luol Deng, whose four-year, $72 million deal has yielded only a 7.6 points per game average on a career-low 38.6 percent shooting in his 13th NBA season.
