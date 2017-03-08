LeBron James has made an emphatic cha...

LeBron James has made an emphatic change to his game and it...

16 hrs ago

Despite playing a near-league-leading 37.6 minutes per game in his 14th NBA season - 39 minutes per game since the All-Star break - and after having played well into June for six straight years, James looks pretty spry. Look no further than Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons, when James turned back the clock, throwing down seven dunks.

