Lakers vs. Timberwolves Final Score: Lakers survive overtime in 130-119 victory

The Los Angeles Lakers were down by as many as 15 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the purple and gold pulled it together in an exciting 130-119 overtime victory. Julius Randle's putback dunk with 1:24 left in overtime was the equivalent of blowing out the Timberwolves' candles, and the Lakers won their 21st game of the season on the night the franchise honored Shaquille O'Neal with a mammoth of a statue.

