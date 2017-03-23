Kyrie Irving's Nike Shoe Is the Best-...

Kyrie Irving's Nike Shoe Is the Best-Selling Basketball Sneaker

Kyrie Irving may have just turned 25 today, but the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar has another reason to celebrate. Currently, Irving's signature basketball shoe by Nike is the best-selling pair on the courts.

