Khloe Kardashian to skip her best friend's birthday bash! Here's why...

American television star to skip best friend's birthday celebrations to be with NBA player beau Tristan on his birthday American television star and NBA player Tristan Thompson's girlfriend Khloe Kardashian is smitten by the Cleveland Cavaliers sensation. Kardashian will be skipping her best friend Malika Haqq's upcoming birthday celebrations just to be with Thomson on his birthday to make the moment all the more special for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.