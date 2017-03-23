James to see eye doctor after 112-105 win over Hornets

LeBron James sat at his locker dabbing his right eye with a wet compress while having difficulty keeping it open. James will meet with an eye doctor after a physical game in which he got poked in the eye by Jeremy Lamb, but remained in the game to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Central Division-clinching 112-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

