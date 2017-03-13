How current Cleveland Cavaliers players fared in their NCAA tournament appearances
The madness of March tips off in earnest today, and for many current Cleveland Cavaliers players the NCAA men's basketball tournament is a time to reflect on the outstanding performances that helped them reach their dream of playing in the NBA. From Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye's four consecutive tournament appearances each with Arizona to Final Four runs by Kevin Love and Deron Williams , the current Cavaliers roster boasts a wealth of NCAA tournament experience and success.
