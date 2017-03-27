Harden: Playing every game key to awa...

Harden: Playing every game key to award voting

The practice of NBA teams choosing to periodically rest healthy star players in hopes of reducing the likelihood that those marquee talents will suffer fatigue-related injuries, or just flat-out play worse late in the season/in the playoffs because they're tired from the 82-game grind, has become a hotly debated topic of late. Broadcasters , retired players , the commish and many current NBA players have shared their feelings on the matter, will some siding with organizations that take the longer view with their players, while others continue to hold the belief that if you're not injured, you should be lacing up your hightops, biometric analysis be damned.

