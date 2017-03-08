George's 3rd-quarter flurry sends Pacers past Pistons 115-98
George scored 13 of his 21 points during the second half of the third quarter, leading the Indiana Pacers on a decisive run and a 115-98 blowout over Detroit. "We needed him to knock down some shots in the third quarter and he did that to extend that lead to about 20," coach Nate McMillan said.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
