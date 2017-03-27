Former Cleveland Cavaliers GM, NBA pioneer Wayne Embry, 80, made a...

"He can't eat here," the manager of a roadside stop named The Velvet Dairy said, jerking a thumb toward Wayne Embry, the future general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. "If he can't eat here, we can't eat here," said Frank Shannon, the coach, whose team was on its way to a tournament at Wittenberg University in the early 1950s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.