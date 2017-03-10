Dominion East Ohio Dominion Foundatio...

Dominion East Ohio Dominion Foundation Awards $110,000 in Community Impact Grants

Dominion East Ohio has presented $110,000 in grants to 12 winning community organizations in its 22nd annual Community Impact Awards competition, co-sponsored with Cleveland Magazine . A panel of community judges chose the winners from among more than 70 entries, submitted by organizations throughout the region.

