Cleveland's Kyrie Irving and LeBron J...

Cleveland's Kyrie Irving and LeBron James overpower Atlanta Hawks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James combined for 81 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 135-130 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Irving weighed in with 43 points and James added 38 as the Cavaliers set a new NBA regular-season record with 25 three-pointers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb 13 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb 13 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan '17 Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC