Cleveland Cavaliersa LeBron James (23) goes up for a shot as Houston...

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Sam Dekker defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Houston. Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets' Sam Dekker defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.