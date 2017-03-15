Cleveland Cavaliers: The Playoffs Is When We'll See J.R. Smith Takeoff
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been slipping this month and streaky guard J.R. Smith is struggling to take flight as he's getting his game legs back. J.R. Smith has never been a model of consistency in his career, which is why he was often rumored on the trade block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC