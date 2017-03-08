Cleveland Cavaliers rule Andrew Bogut out for season due to fractured left tibia
Andrew Bogut's season with the Cleveland Cavaliers is officially over.The Cavaliers announced on Thursday the Australian centre's fractured left leg has been set and he has begun a rehabilitation program that rules him out for the season but is expected to have him back on the court for next season's training camp. Bogut fractures leg in Cavs debut Australian NBA centre Andrew Bogut has fractured his left tibia in what was his debut game for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
