Cleveland Cavaliers prepare for back-to-back in La La Land: Crowquill
After beating the Utah Jazz last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers head west to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers tomorrow and the Lakers on Sunday. Los Angeles has the Pacific Ocean, plenty of sunny weather, Hollywood and their basketball teams both play at Staples Center, but the Lakers are in last place in the Pacific Division and the second-place Clippers are more than 10 games back of the Golden State Warriors.
