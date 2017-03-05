Cleveland Cavaliers: DeAndre Liggins Should Be Ahead Of Iman Shumpert ...

When J.R. Smith returns to the starting lineup, DeAndre Liggins should move ahead of Iman Shumpert in the rotation. The Cleveland Cavaliers play Iman Shumpert too early and too often but after an injury to J.R. Smith and with an inexplicable benching of DeAndre Liggins, Shumpert is the starting shooting guard.

