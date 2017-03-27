Cleveland Cavaliers can't sacrifice defense if they want to repeat as ...
Of all the things LeBron James has done, the one least likely to define his legacy was a blocked shot. But in the last game of the last series of last season, when the NBA championship was there to win or lose, the Cleveland Cavaliers' defense would not let Golden State's "unbeatable" Warriors take it.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
