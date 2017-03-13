Cavaliers 26 mins ago 11:20 a.m.AP source: Cavaliers to sign forward Larry Sanders
A person familiar with the decisions says the Cleveland Cavaliers will sign free agent forward Larry Sanders. Sanders is in Cleveland taking his physical and is expected to be under contract by later Monday, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Cavs have not announced any roster moves.
