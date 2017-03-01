Cavaliers 2 hour ago 3:16 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers sign Derrick Williams for remainder of season
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue gearing up for the stretch run of the regular season and NBA Playoffs, which get underway next month, and they took another step toward finalizing their roster ahead of the postseason on Saturday. After signing a pair of veteran free agents in point guard Deron Williams and center Andrew Bogut earlier in the week, the Cavaliers signed power forward Derrick Williams for the remainder of the season.
