Buss family in fight to control Lakers

19 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Jeanie Buss went to court Friday to stop what her attorneys call an attempt by brothers Jim and Johnny Buss to oust her as controlling owner and president of the Lakers, an allegation the brothers' attorneys say has no basis in reality. The matter came to a quick end when Jeanie withdrew her request for a temporary restraining in Los Angeles County Superior Court after the brothers dropped their request for a board meeting she felt was a move against her, but it might just be the opening skirmish in a bigger family fight over one of the most-storied franchises in sports.

