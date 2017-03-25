'British woman found dead in Goa was raped before murder'
Posting on the fundraising page , Mr Duffy said that everyone who knew Danielle was "completely devastated", and described her as a "beautiful and kind-hearted, amusing young lady who loved life and was a loyal and devoted friend, sister and daughter". Police named Vikas Bhagat, 24, as the main suspect in the case and said "in the course of interrogations he confessed to the crime".
