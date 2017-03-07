Bogut's broken leg leaves Cavaliers cracked, incomplete
Just an hour or so after saying how excited he was to be joining one of the league's deepest teams, Bogut broke his left leg after playing just 58 seconds in his Cleveland debut on Monday night, an injury that could force the Cavs to resume their search for a big man. Bogut had just been welcomed with a roaring ovation by Cleveland's crowd when his shin banged into the knee of Miami's Okaro White in the first minute of the second quarter.
