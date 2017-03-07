Azealia Banks Issued Arrest Warrant A...

Azealia Banks Issued Arrest Warrant After Missing Court Date For Assault Charges

The rapper/singer was arrested in NY in December 2015 after allegedly punching a female security guard outside a nightclub and "biting her in the boob". After she missed a court date Monday, Azealia Banks is now facing an arrest warrant from a NY judge, reports Pitchfork .

