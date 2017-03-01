Are the Cleveland Cavaliers in dynasty mode? 'Hey, Joe!'
Do you have a Cavs question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Joe? Submit it here or tweet him @joevardon. Hey, Joe: How can a player that is put on waivers essentially dictate who picks him up? Why would teams acquiesce to the player's wishes when they owe him nothing? Why would teams that are in direct competition with the Cavs not block his wishes and stash him on their roster if for no other reason than to not allow their primary competition to get stronger? -- Chris, San Jose Hey, Chris: You're talking about Deron Williams .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC