'You get used to eating packets of butter': Racewalker Dunfee on high-fat diet

15 hrs ago

On the days Evan Dunfee hasn't ingested enough fat, he'll melt butter in the microwave and then toss it back like tequila. But the 26-year-old Dunfee, who became one of the feel-good stories of the Rio Olympics when he gracefully declined an opportunity to appeal his fourth-place finish in the 50-kilometre race walk, is part of a groundbreaking study at the Australian Institute of Sport on the effects of a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet on endurance events.

