Wolves start hot, stay hot in 117-89 rout over depleted Chicago

The Timberwolves' 117-89 victory Sunday afternoon didn't have the same kind of comeback drama and scene of setting that their December in Chicago victory did, but it nonetheless made their new coach Tom Thibodeau undefeated in a two-game season sweep over a Bulls franchise he once coached. Thibodeau went back to Chicago where he coached five seasons and his Wolves team delivered him victory after they started the game trailing 26-6.

