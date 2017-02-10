Wolves start hot, stay hot in 117-89 rout over depleted Chicago
The Timberwolves' 117-89 victory Sunday afternoon didn't have the same kind of comeback drama and scene of setting that their December in Chicago victory did, but it nonetheless made their new coach Tom Thibodeau undefeated in a two-game season sweep over a Bulls franchise he once coached. Thibodeau went back to Chicago where he coached five seasons and his Wolves team delivered him victory after they started the game trailing 26-6.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC