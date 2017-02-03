Weber signs with Warriors, and Heat wish him well
Weber spent some time with the Heat last season, and was on Miami's NBA Development League team in Sioux Falls this season - until the Warriors struck a deal with him on a 10-day contract that was finalized on Saturday. And the Heat, while not wanting to see Weber land with another club, were thrilled that he's getting such an opportunity.
