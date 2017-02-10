Watch: Nike releases EQUALITY ad featuring LeBron James

Nike has launched the EQUALITY campaign - featuring Cavaliers star LeBron James - that "encourages people to take the fairness and respect they see in sport and translate them off the field", according to a press release. EQUALITY is centered on using Nike's voice and the power of sport to inspire people to take action in their communities, with Nike leading by example with its recently announced partnerships with world-class organizations dedicated to advancing this work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear the Sword.