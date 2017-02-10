Watch: Nike releases EQUALITY ad feat...

Watch: Nike releases EQUALITY ad featuring LeBron James

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fear the Sword

Nike has launched the EQUALITY campaign - featuring Cavaliers star LeBron James - that "encourages people to take the fairness and respect they see in sport and translate them off the field", according to a press release. EQUALITY is centered on using Nike's voice and the power of sport to inspire people to take action in their communities, with Nike leading by example with its recently announced partnerships with world-class organizations dedicated to advancing this work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fear the Sword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Jan 25 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 25 Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan 25 Drug Pharts 7
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,845 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC