Understanding The NBA's Current Political Moment

In this Dec. 8, 2014 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James wears a T-shirt reading "I Can't Breathe," during warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. The NBA is having a moment unlike any other in the wake of President Trump's decisions during his first 100 days in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.