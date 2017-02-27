Towns, Wiggins combine for 56 in Wolv...

Towns, Wiggins combine for 56 in Wolves' 102-88 win vs Kings

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 102-88 on Monday night. Ricky Rubio had nine points and 11 assists to help the Timberwolves move within one game of the Kings as both teams try to catch Denver for the eighth spot in the West.

