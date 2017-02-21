The Oscars mishap most everyone missed: SI deletes tweet about Halle Berry's hair

Halle Berry's red-carpet look at the Oscars drew both praise and criticism from fashion commenters Sunday night, when she arrived for the awards ceremony sporting a curly, voluminous afro that she told Vogue was meant to "celebrate my natural hair." But Sports Illustrated took note of Berry's look in a way several commenters said was racially charged, comparing her hair to that of NBA free agent Anderson Varejao in a quickly deleted tweet that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.