The Latest: LeBron James arrives at All-Star weekend

In this Jan. 2, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. LeBron James may have changed the way he uses his voice - speaking out against the media, responding to criticism or publicly calling out teammates - but the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.