Stephen Curry reminding us he's still one-of-a-kind

Steph Curry has been on fire - and the Warriors are 15-2 - since that Christmas Day loss to the Cavs. He's the one who inspired his sharpshooting son to recapture his 2015-16 ways on Wednesday night, when the Golden State Warriors' back-to-back MVP buried 11 three-pointers and scored 39 points in a 126-111 win at Oracle Arena. As Steph Curry took the floor before tip-off, he fired a pass to his father, the former NBA player-turned-Hornets broadcaster who was standing out of bounds near the Warriors bench.

