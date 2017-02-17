Ranking Last-Minute NBA Trade Deadline Targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavs are trying to use a trade exception that expires Monday and also continue to explore the very slight possibility of acquiring Carmelo Anthony by Thursday's deadline. Cleveland will have two exceptions expire if not used by Feb. 20. One is the remaining money from last season's trade of Anderson Varejao , while the other stems from dealing Jared Cunningham last February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC