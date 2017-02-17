Ranking Last-Minute NBA Trade Deadlin...

Ranking Last-Minute NBA Trade Deadline Targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

The Cavs are trying to use a trade exception that expires Monday and also continue to explore the very slight possibility of acquiring Carmelo Anthony by Thursday's deadline. Cleveland will have two exceptions expire if not used by Feb. 20. One is the remaining money from last season's trade of Anderson Varejao , while the other stems from dealing Jared Cunningham last February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb 13 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb 13 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Jan 25 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 25 Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan 25 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC