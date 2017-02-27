PTI's Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser fight over Joel Embiid
"Pardon the Interruption" hosts Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser disagreed on Joel Embiid's chances of winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. After missing 14 straight games, Sixers rookie Joel Embiid is now out indefinitely due to soreness and swelling in his injured knee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC