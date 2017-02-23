Post NBA trade deadline, can any team...

Post NBA trade deadline, can any team challenge the Cavs in the East?

Post NBA trade deadline, can any team challenge the Cavs in the East? The Raptors and Wizards both improved, but was it enough to dethrone the Cavs? Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2md5AT4 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives between Washington Wizards center Nene Hilario and Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris during the third quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. With less than 30 games left in the regular season, where does that leave the balance of power in the Eastern Conference? The Cavs remain the team to beat even with forward Kevin Love and shooting guard J.R. Smith out until late March.

