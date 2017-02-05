NBA wrap: Milwaukee Bucks back on track with win over Phoenix Suns
Matthew Dellavedova's Milwaukee Bucks ended a five-game NBA losing streak with a 137-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns. The Australian was relatively subdued on Saturday night in Phoenix, banking nine points on four-of-five shooting, with the Bucks carried by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC