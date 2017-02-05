NBA wrap: Milwaukee Bucks back on track with win over Phoenix Suns

Matthew Dellavedova's Milwaukee Bucks ended a five-game NBA losing streak with a 137-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns. The Australian was relatively subdued on Saturday night in Phoenix, banking nine points on four-of-five shooting, with the Bucks carried by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

