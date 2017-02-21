NBA: Wade scores 20 over Cavaliers mi...

NBA: Wade scores 20 over Cavaliers missing LeBron James

" Dwyane Wade scored 20 points and Jimmy Butler recorded a triple-double, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 117-99 victory Saturday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who played without LeBron James. James missed the game with strep throat, and coach Tyronn Lue said he wasn't sure how long the Cavaliers would be without the four-time MVP.

