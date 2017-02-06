NBA trade rumors: LeBron James pushing Carmelo Anthony-for-Kevin Love swap
The Carmelo Anthony-to-Cleveland trade rumors just got a bit juicier following a report from Frank Isola of the New York Daily News Monday evening suggesting LeBron James is pushing for the Cavaliers to acquire his good friend: According to a league source, LeBron is the one pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers front office to acquire Carmelo even if it means trading Kevin Love, which is something Cavs management is opposed to doing. Jackson is hoping to move Anthony prior to the Feb. 23 trading deadline and one player the Knicks have targeted is Love, who had 23 points with 16 rebounds in Cleveland's win over the Knicks last Saturday.
